'Aashram' Trailer: Bobby Deol's Character An Eye-opener, Watch Video

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol took to his Instagram handle on Monday, August 17, 2020, to release the trailer of his upcoming series Aashram. The trailer has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers. In the video, Bobby can be seen essaying the role of guru and has a strong character based on it. Bobby’s role in the series is sure to leave fans thrilled and now watching the trailer, fans are sure going to go all gaga over it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Deol shared a short glimpse from the trailer. In the video, one can notice several people praising Bobby’s character as a baba. They have been roaming behind him, chanting his name, and much more. However, along with the video, the audio speaks the complete opposite of the guru. One can hear a girl saying that no one can see what guruji is doing. Towards the end of the end video, one can also hear someone saying, “He is not a godman, he is a conman”.

Along with the video, the actor also wrote, “Bhakti ya Bhrashtachar? Aastha ya Apraadh? Kya hai yeh ‘Aashram’ ki kahaani? Jaanne ke liye Dekhiye #Aashram directed by #PrakashJha August 28, 2020 se only on @mxplayer.” Watch the short video of the trailer here.

Seeing this video, fans have been garnering heaps of praise for the trailer of the upcoming series. They went all out the praise the actor for his stunning avatar and for his upcoming series. The post received several likes and comments.

And seems like it was not just fans and netizens who left positive comments on the post, the actor’s friends and co-stars also went on to laud the actor and his looks in the first poster. One of the users, wrote, “ooo bob! Will be hard to see you in a negative role! Lots of love and best wishes. While the other one wrote, “love the trailer”. Take a look at a few comments below.

About the series

Directed Prakash Jha, the series stars Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka, Darshan Kumar and Sachin Shroff in crucial roles. The series was reportedly extensively shot in Ayodhya and Lucknow. It is also said that Bobby will be seen essaying the role of the controversial Baba. The show, Aashram, is all set to premiere on August 28, 2020, exclusively on MX player. Watch the full trailer below.

