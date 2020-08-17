'Aashram' Trailer Deemed "superb", Fans Eagerly Wait For Political Satire's Release

A number of companies have stepped into the content creation game. This is because there has been a major turn in the way content is being consumed these days. MX Player is one such online streaming platform with some exciting new projects. They recently shared a trailer for the series Aashram starting Bobby Deol.

'Aashram' trailer fan reactions

After watching the trailer, a number of fans have been sharing their thoughts about the acting performance and other factors of the film. They have taken to their respective social media accounts to write their minds out about the new Bobby Deol release. A fan commented, “Can’t wait to see #BobbyDeol as Kashipur Waale Baba in the #MXPlayer original film #Aashram, coming to your screens on 28th August”. Another fan commented, “Bobby Sir, take these words...you are gonna have numerous offers after #ClassOf83 and #Aashram You are looking awesome here”. Here are some Aashram fan reactions.

Great look nice performance, best of luck Bobby veer ji... — Raja Batra (@RajaBatra4) August 17, 2020

Bobby bhaiya... fantastic trailer ...all the best for Ashram and class of 83...Good Going... — Rakesh Kumar Gupta (@imrakeshgupta94) August 17, 2020

Superb trailer ma'am. All the best for Ashram.. — Rakesh Kumar Gupta (@imrakeshgupta94) August 17, 2020

Aashram is an MX Player original content that is going to be released on August 28, 2020. The makers recently released the film’s trailer that has created much anticipation around the film. The movie is being directed by Prakash Jha and it stars some talented actors of the industry including Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, and Adhyayan Summan. The film is a political satire and it will focus around Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s lifestyle. The series will be available to watch on the OTT platform, MX Player from August 28, 2020.

More about Bobby Deol

Other than this, Bobby recently got a lot of appreciation for his performance in Race 3. He also got a lot of attention to his physique. Reportedly, Bobby managed to build a chiselled physique for his Race 3’s character in just four months. He also regrets not having worked harder on his body when he was younger. His transformation was noticed when he posted a shirtless Instagram picture when he built his body for Race 3. The reportedly told a media portal that he tries to avoid sugar but sometimes cannot resist some chocolates. He also loves pancakes and had almost forgotten how good they tasted. When shooting for Race 3, the cast was instructed to have a cheat meal every seven days and during that period, he used to have five pancakes, complete with honey syrup and butter for breakfast.

