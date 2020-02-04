Bollywood Stars From Priyanka Chopra To Anushka Sharma Who Rocked The Leather Look

Leather is a great addition to any outfit and there are different ways on how you can combine it with other clothes. Even Bollywood celebrities have found to introduce this fashion to their wardrobe. Take a cue from Bollywood celebs and see how you can incorporate leather fashion in your wardrobe.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut was spotted by the photographers in a leather jacket. Wearing black distresses jeans with a black leather biker jacket, the Manikarnika actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Leather jackets are easily available in stores and online. You can opt for this style for any travelling or casual look. Pic/Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account to share an image of herself in an all-black leather look. She sported a leather button-down jacket with a leather strap tied at the waist. The jacket was paired with black pants. She opted for subtle smokey eye makeup and a nude lip. Pic/Instagram

Anushka Sharma

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor looked sensational in this mustard dress with gathered piping. She accessorised the dress with off white leather boots and wavy hairs. Her look reminded us of her character as Sejal in the flick Jab Harry Met Sejal, which also features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. Image Courtesy: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

When we talk about Bollywood divas and their style game, the list is incomplete without the mentioning the name of Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actor has made a lot of appearances wearing a leather jacket. In a picture that was taken in 2018, Priyanka Chopra stepped out in an all black ensemble with a trendy sherpa lined leather jacket with ripped jeans and boots in New York City.

