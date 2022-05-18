Bollywood actors welcomed Nagaland actor Andrea Kevichusa who is all set to venture her way up in the big town. The small-town girl will mark her Bollywood debut with Anubhav Sinha's Anek, starring Ayushmann Khurrana as the lead actor. Andrea will be seen playing lead against the Vicky Donor fame actor in the upcoming film Anek.

Welcoming the debutant, Bollywood stars like Bhumi Pednekar, Neena Gupta, Huma Qureshi, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann and more came forward to 'accept diversity in uniformity'.

Bollywood welcomes Nagaland actor Andrea Kevichusa into the industry

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and introduced Andrea as a 'powerhouse of talent. Sharing a fresh poster, he wrote in the caption, "Introducing the talented @andreakevichusa! It has been a wonderful experience to have worked with this powerhouse of talent. Watch her pack a punch in #Anek on 27th May 2022."

Taapsee Pannu asks the industry to 'be kind'

Taapsee Pannu took to the photo-blogging site and asked everyone to be nice to Andrea Kevichusa. Sharing a picture of the Nagaland model, she penned a heartfelt note in the caption, which read, "Diversity is beautiful! Just like our country. Let’s welcome this beautiful entrant into our world of films! Be kind everyone! Say hello to Andrea Kevichusa from Nagaland!

Watch out for ‘Aido’ from #ANEK ANEK In Cinemas May27 #JeetegaKaunHindustan."

Kriti Sanon also shared a picture of the debutant in her IG stories as she wrote in the caption, "Andrea Kevichusa from our Beautiful Nagaland is Making her debut with #Anek !! Give her all your love INDIA!!! @andreakevichusa Welcome to the movies!!" Bhumi Pednekar also welcomed the young star into Bollywood, stating that she can't wait to watch Anek.

Dia Mirza, Neena Gupta & more dedicate a post to Andrea

Taking to her official Instagram account, actor Dia Mirza shared a beautiful picture of Andrea Kevichusa and captioned it, "Meet Aido from #ANEK Welcome to the magic of movies Andrea Andrea Kevichusa is from our Beautiful Nagaland. Give her all your love INDIA!!! ANEK In Cinemas May 27". Neena Gupta also penned a heartfelt note for the actor.

More on Anek

Billed as a socio-political thriller, Anek is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Sinha under the banners of T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The upcoming actioner will reunite the actor and director Anubhav Sinha after their critically acclaimed and successful film Article 15.

Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta/andreakevichusa