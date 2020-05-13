Ajay Devgn To Anil Kapoor; Bollywood Actors From The 90s That Are A Rage Even Today

Bollywood movie industry is one of the huge movie industries around the globe. Reportedly, every year, Bollywood produces over 1000 films. Apart from the classic movies and cult series, Bollywood actors like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and many others are also responsible for evergreen uplifting of the industry. Even though these popular celebs rose to fame in the 90s, they still top the list of fan favourites. Check out actors from the 90s that are a rage even today.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn recently marked his 100th film in his acting career, Tanhaji. He is still going strong in the movie business. Alongside his acting, Ajay Devgn is also producing some blockbuster hits. For his next, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, opposite Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar made his Bollywood debut with Saugandh, released in 1991. Since then he has been considered as one of the leading stars in Bollywood. Akshay Kumar is known for his wide range of films. The star is known to release at least one film every year. Akshay Kumar is now gearing up for his next, Sooryavanshi, opposite Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor's career has spanned 40 years as an actor, and as a producer since 2005. He made his first debut film and then starred as a lead actor in the 1980 Telugu film, Vamsa Vruksham. He is tagged as one of the evergreen stars. Anil Kapoor is still churning out blockbusters. He was last seen in Malang and will next be seen in Takht.

Tabu

Tabassum Fatima Hashmi aka Tabu has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi films. Tabu's first credited role came as a teenager in Dev Anand's Hum Naujawan (1985), but her first role as a lead was in the Telugu film Coolie No. 1 (1991). Tabu is still working as a lead and supporting actor in Bollywood. Tabu was last spotted in Jawaani Jaaneman opposite Saif Ali Khan.

Manisha Koirala

Manusha Koirala was considered one of the finest actors from the 90s. Manisha Koirala first featured in the Hindi drama film Saudagar (1991). However, in between due to her medical issues she was off-screen for several years. Even though Manisha faced problems, nothing could hold her back from acting. Manisha Koirala soon made her comeback in the industry. She was last seen in Maska, a Netflix original film.

