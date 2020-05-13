Ajay Devgn's Best Songs From 'Omkara' & 'Drishyam' Composed By Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bharadwaj is popular for directing a film like Maqbool, Omkara and Haider. Vishal Bharadwaj is also famous for his notable work in the music industry. He has composed some amazing music for films like Betaabi, Satya and Fauji. Vishal Bharadwaj has also composed music for some of Ajay Devgn’s films. Here are some of his best songs composed in Ajay Devgn’s films.

Songs composed by Vishal Bharadwaj for Ajay Devgn’s films

Omkara

The adaptation of Shakespeare’s novel Othello, the film Omkara was directed by Vishal Bharadwaj. The film starred actors Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. Out of all the amazing songs from the movie, the songs Beedi and Namak became the most popular songs. The songs from the film Omkara also became one of the best selling albums of the year.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Sunkissed Selfie; Says “eye-shadow Is Too Mainstream”

Beedi

Namak

Drishyam

Directed by Nishikant Kamat, the film Drishyam starred Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu in the lead roles. The film was about the disappearance of a police woman’s son and how the woman traps this one family who is suspected of murder. The suspense music in for the film was composed by Vishal Bharadwaj.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's 'Luv Ka The End' And Other Bollywood Movies About Teenage Romance

Dum Ghutta Hai

Kya Pataa

U Me Aur Hum

U Me aur Hum was directed and produced by actor Ajay Devgn. The film starred Kajol and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. The film was based on the life of a married couple who meet on a yacht. Everything goes on smoothly until the wife is diagnosed with Alzheimer's. The movie U Me Aur Hum has some good romantic movies and the music of these songs was composed by Vishal Bharadwaj.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn's Most Iconic Dance Steps That Can Never Be Forgotten; 'Singham' To 'Golmaal'

Jee Le

U Me Aur Hum

Also Read: Ajay Devgn's Remarkable Work With South Indian Directors; From Mani Ratnam To Prabhu Deva

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.