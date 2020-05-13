Ajay Devgn And Saif Ali Khan's Superhit Movies Together; From 'Omkara' To 'Kachche Dhaage'

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan have been around in the film industry for decades. The two have given several powerpacked performances together, leaving audience wanting for more. Some of their superhit films together include Omkara and Kachche Dhaage. Here’s a list of all Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's superhit movies for you to binge on.

Ajay Devgn’s films with Saif Ali Khan

Kachche Dhaage

A remake film of the original Kachche Dhaage which released in 1973, this film released in the year 1999. Kachche Dhaage is the first film of actors Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn together. The duo played the role of two stepbrothers in the film. The film is about these two stepbrothers who have to put their differences aside and fight the case of terrorism.

LOC: Kargil

LOC: Kargil is a historical war film starring actors Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Nagarjuna and Sunil Shetty in the lead roles. The two actors played the roles of army officers in the film. It was the story about the soldiers of the Indian army who locate themselves for patrolling after Pakistani troops rage a war.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde Gets Haircut At Home Amid Quarantine, Says 'getting Rid Of All Old & Drab'

Omkara

Adapted from Shakespeare’s novel Othello, the film Omkara stars actors Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Saif Ali Khan is seen in a negative role in the film Omkara. The political film is based on betrayal and revenge. Helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj, Ajay Devgn played the role of Omkara in the film while Saif Ali Khan was seen as Langda Tyagi.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Spend Some Quality Time Amid Lockdown; See Pic

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is another Bollywood film in which Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn are seen together. Sai Ali Khan is seen in a negative role in this biographical film too. Ajay Devgn was seen as the protagonist in the film. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a film dedicated to Shivaji’s trusted lieutenant Tanhaji Malusare. The film also starred Kajol as Tanhaji’s wife in the film.

Also Read: Kunal Kemmu Looks Adorably Cute In This 'flashback' Picture Taken In 1998

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Says THIS Iconic Scene From 'Joker' Is 'The Best In Cinema'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.