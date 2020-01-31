Taapsee Pannu, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Others Who Played Sportswomen In Films

The last decade in Bollywood saw the rise of biopic movies. From MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, from Neerja to Paan Singh Tomar, from The Dirty Picture to Dangal, Bollywood produced multiple biopic movies. Some were really appreciated by the viewers while some received slack, but all in all, biopics was one of the ruling genres of the decade. Let us see some Bollywood actors who portrayed the role of renowned sportswomen in biopics.

Bollywood actresses who have played sportswomen

Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pednekar

The Pink actor has impressed everyone with her movies and script choices. Taapsee Pannu along with Bhumi Pednekar portrayed the role of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar in the 2019 movie Saand Ki Aankh, who were 60 plus-year-old sharpshooters and won more than 30 national competitions. And now Taapsee Pannu has just released the first look of her upcoming movie Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on Indian cricket legend Mithali Raj.

Priyanka Chopra

The Desi Girl of Bollywood is now making headlines in Hollywood. But before she was a Hollywood star, Priyanka Chopra portrayed the role of Mary Kom in her biopic in 2014. Like most of the characters she played prior to this, Priyanka nailed the role of the boxer who is the only Indian woman boxer to ever qualify for the Summer Olympics and win the bronze medal in the flyweight category.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra will soon be seen playing the role of Saina Nehwal, the famous badminton player in her upcoming biopic movie. The film is helmed by Amole Gupte and will also feature Paresh Rawal and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles. The movie was reportedly first signed by Shraddha Kapoor but she was later replaced by Parineeti Chopra. This movie will release sometime in 2020.

Fatima Sana Shaikh & Sanya Malhotra

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra played the role of the Phogat sisters in 2018 film Dangal. Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat are daughters of former Indian wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who trained them for The Commonwealth Games despite existing social stigmas. The film was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and went on to become a huge blockbuster.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is speculated to play the role of Jhulan Goswami, the famous Indian all arounder and former captain for the Indian Women's Cricket team. The film is being directed by Prosit Roy and scheduled to release later this year or early next year. The name of the movie is not fixed yet.

