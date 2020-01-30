Abhishek Choubey To Direct A Biopic On Hockey Legend, Dhyan Chand: Report

Director Abhishek Choubey is known for his work in Udta Punjab and Sonchiriya. According to reports, it was also revealed that Abhishek Choubey will write and direct a biopic on hockey legend, Dhyan Chand. The film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala. And it was also said that Ronnie is very excited about the film and he thinks that Abhishek is the best person to direct the film.

According to reports, it was said that Dhyan Chand is considered to be one of the greatest players in the history of national sports. And the upcoming biopic will largely chronicle his journey to fame during the British Raj. It was also said that the casting will begin in the second half of 2020 and the shooting will begin in 2021. It was also reported that an A-lister will be considered for the role in the film.

Dhyan Chand, whose birth anniversary falls on August 28, is among the most celebrated Indian hockey players of all times. His birthday is celebrated as the National Hockey Day. Dhyan Chand was part of 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympic gold medal-winning teams. He was also bestowed with the Padma Bhushan Award which is India's third-highest civilian award.

All about the director Abhishek Choubey

Abhishek Choubey’s last release was the film, Sonchiriya. The film won accolades from critics but was snubbed at the box office. The film revolves around a group of dacoits who gets split after their leader is killed, they decide to run away. On the way, they meet Indumati and Khushi, who is chased by the former's family to be killed. The film starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles.

