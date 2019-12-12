Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Others Who Started Their Careers With South Films

The South Indian film industry is known for its action films with a lot of drama and unique plots. Many Bollywood films are also known to take inspiration from the films made in the south. There are many Bollywood actors you did not know actually made a debut in a South Indian film before turning to Bollywood. Read more to know

Bollywood stars who started their career with South Indian films

Deepika Padukone

The long-legged actor, Deepika Padukone actually started her career in the film industry with a south Indian film. Her debut film was Aishwarya directed by Indrajit Lankesh. She was also a part of many ad campaigns in the South. After that, she made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Om Shanti Om which brought her the fame she got today.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is said to be one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, but only a few know that the actor actually began his career in acting with a South Indian film. He made his debut with the film Vishnu Vijaya in the year 1993. After that, he got a chance to act in many Bollywood films.

Rakul Preet Singh

De De Pyaar De fame, Rakul Preet Singh started her career as a model and soon turned acting In films. She made her debut in a Kannada film, Gilli. Rakul Preet Singh even did a lot of Telegu and Tamil films after her debut. She made her debut in Bollywood industry with the movie Yaariyan in 2011.

Yami Gautam

Daughter of Punjabi film director Surillie Gautam, Yami Gautam too, made her debut in a Kannada film. She soon got many television serials and ad jingles and made her debut in Bollywood with the movie, Vicky Donor.

Anil Kapoor

The versatile actor and son of film producer Surinder Kapoor, Anil Kapoor has done a lot of films in his acting career out of which some were a superhit. Although the actor played a small role in the Hindi film, Humare Tumhare 1979, his debut film as a lead actor was in a Telegu film, Vamsa Vruksham.

