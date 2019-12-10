Sabyasachi Lehenga And Sarees Rocked By 5 Bollywood Actors In 2019

The Sabyasachi collection is one of the go-to options for every Indian actor. All the leading ladies of the industry have donned Sabyasachi at one instance or the other in 2019. Here is a list of all the female actors that rocked Sabyasachi in 2019:

Sabyasachi 2019 ft. Bollywood

Anushka Sharma:

Anushka Sharma was one of the Bollywood celebrities who sported Sabyasachi clothing and Jewellery in 2019. In the picture, Anushka Sharma is seen wearing a colourful Sabyasachi Lehenga which has been paired with a black floral-embroidered blouse. The outfit has been coupled with Sabyasachi jewellery. Anushka Sharma’s Diwali outfit by Sabyasachi is one of the best of 2019 so far.

Katrina Kaif:

Katrina Kaif is another prominent names of the industry who donned Sabyasachi clothing and Jewellery in 2019. In the image, Katrina Kaif is rocking a maroon-red Sabyasachi lehenga coupled with a matching blouse. On the accessory front, the actor is wearing long earrings from the Sabyasachi jewellery line. Katrina’s Diwali outfit is one of the best of 2019 so far.

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone is another Bollywood star who donned Sabyasachi Clothing and Jewellery in 2019. In the image, Deepika Padukone is sporting a maroon Sabyasachi saree. The outfit has been coupled with some of the best Sabyasachi Jewellery. Deepika Padukone’s anniversary collection is the best of 2019 by Sabyasachi so far.

Rani Mukerji Chopra:

Rani Mukerji Chopra is another celebrity from the filming fraternity who sported Sabyasachi in 2019. In the picture, Rani Mukerji is seen wearing a deep brown Sabyasachi dress with floral embroidery. The look has been coupled with minimal Sabyasachi jewellery. Rani Mukerji’s outfit is one of the best of 2019 by Sabyasachi.

Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt is another face from the industry who rocked Sabyasachi in 2019. In the picture, Alia Bhatt is wearing a colourful Sabyasachi saree coupled with a sleeveless dark brown blouse. The outfit has been paired with earrings. Alia’s look is one of the best of 2019 by Sabyasachi.

