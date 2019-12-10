The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sabyasachi Lehenga And Sarees Rocked By 5 Bollywood Actors In 2019

Bollywood News

With 2019 coming to an end, here is a list of 5 actors from the industry who rocked Sabyasachi Lehengas and sarees. Read on to see some of the pictures

Written By Gunjan Shah | Mumbai | Updated On:
sabyasachi lehenga

The Sabyasachi collection is one of the go-to options for every Indian actor. All the leading ladies of the industry have donned Sabyasachi at one instance or the other in 2019. Here is a list of all the female actors that rocked Sabyasachi in 2019:

Also read: Sabyasachi Brides: Bollywood Celebrities Who Donned Sabyasachi For Their Weddings

Sabyasachi 2019 ft. Bollywood

Anushka Sharma:

Anushka Sharma was one of the Bollywood celebrities who sported Sabyasachi clothing and Jewellery in 2019. In the picture, Anushka Sharma is seen wearing a colourful Sabyasachi Lehenga which has been paired with a black floral-embroidered blouse. The outfit has been coupled with Sabyasachi jewellery. Anushka Sharma’s Diwali outfit by Sabyasachi is one of the best of 2019 so far.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

Also read: Rani Mukerji's Sabyasachi Outfit Similar To Ranveer Singh's Kurta? Fans Think So

Katrina Kaif:

Katrina Kaif is another prominent names of the industry who donned Sabyasachi clothing and Jewellery in 2019. In the image, Katrina Kaif is rocking a maroon-red Sabyasachi lehenga coupled with a matching blouse. On the accessory front, the actor is wearing long earrings from the Sabyasachi jewellery line. Katrina’s Diwali outfit is one of the best of 2019 so far.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone is another Bollywood star who donned Sabyasachi Clothing and Jewellery in 2019. In the image, Deepika Padukone is sporting a maroon Sabyasachi saree. The outfit has been coupled with some of the best Sabyasachi Jewellery. Deepika Padukone’s anniversary collection is the best of 2019 by Sabyasachi so far.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

Also read: Priyanka Chopra And Rani Mukerji Sport A Similar Sabyasachi Ensemble. Who Wore It Better?

Rani Mukerji Chopra:

Rani Mukerji Chopra is another celebrity from the filming fraternity who sported Sabyasachi in 2019. In the picture, Rani Mukerji is seen wearing a deep brown Sabyasachi dress with floral embroidery. The look has been coupled with minimal Sabyasachi jewellery. Rani Mukerji’s outfit is one of the best of 2019 by Sabyasachi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt is another face from the industry who rocked Sabyasachi in 2019. In the picture, Alia Bhatt is wearing a colourful Sabyasachi saree coupled with a sleeveless dark brown blouse. The outfit has been paired with earrings. Alia’s look is one of the best of 2019 by Sabyasachi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

Also read: Sabyasachi Faces Criticism For Designing Same Patterns For Rani And Ranveer

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG