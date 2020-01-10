Bollywood Celeb Outfits And Their SECRET Of Wearing New Clothes Daily

Apart from their series and films, Bollywood stars are greatly admired for their fashion choices. From the sleek ponytail looks like Deepika Padukone to wavy hairstyles like Anushka Sharma to outfits like Malaika Arora, the fans draw inspiration from just about anything. As soon as a movie of any of the Bollywood actors hit the theatres, the markets are flooded with similar outfits and accessories from the films. But, what amuses their fans the most is that Bollywood stars wear a new outfit every day. Here is how the stars manage to never repeat their outfits.

How do Bollywood stars wear new outfits every day?

Whether it is a promotion, a party, a social event, film promotions, going to the airport, or just spending some time with friends, the Bollywood stars have to be extremely careful of their fashion choices. They have to look presentable at all times. This is where the celebrity stylists and PRs come to the picture.

Designer clothing for publicity

The celebrities are often reached out to by designers and in cases of various events or a few other situations, the actor's team gets in touch with the designers. The stars are spotted fashioning clothing and accessories from various designers at events. The end goal is to fashion the outfits for the designers to get publicity and this works especially at social events where the stars are often asked what designer they are wearing.

Dresses loaned

Bollywood stars also have often their own personal stylists and teams that create and curate various outfits for them. Many stylists visit PR houses with their predesigned outfits and then the outfits are loaned to the actor's team. The celebrity airport looks are also often created by their stylists.

