Bollywood Fashion: Here Are Some Of The Best Black Lehenga Looks To Take Cue From

The wedding season is here and many people opt for contrasting multi-coloured outfits. If you want to wear something unique then why not opt for black this wedding season. Whether it is your pre-wedding ceremony or best friend's big day, black lehenga is ruling the Bollywood fashion. If you are looking for making a statement-making ensemble this wedding season, then you must try for these Bollywood fashion looks. You can take a cue from Bollywood fashion who made a style statement in black lehengas. From Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora to Sonakshi Sinha, here's a look at celebs in black lehengas.

Celebs in black lehengas

Katrina Kaif's Manish Malhotra black lehenga looks

Kiara Advani's Manish Malhotra gorgeous black lehenga looks

Kiara Advani in beautiful black lehenga during Kabir Singh promotions

Malaika Arora unconventional ensemble

Sonakshi Sinha's gorgeous black lehenga looks

Kareena Kapoor's beautiful black lehenga look

