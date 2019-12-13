The Debate
Bollywood Fashion: Here Are Some Of The Best Black Lehenga Looks To Take Cue From

Fashion

Bollywood fashion: Here are some of the celebs in black lehengas that will give you fashion cues. Try these out for this wedding season

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
bollywood fashion

The wedding season is here and many people opt for contrasting multi-coloured outfits. If you want to wear something unique then why not opt for black this wedding season. Whether it is your pre-wedding ceremony or best friend's big day, black lehenga is ruling the Bollywood fashion. If you are looking for making a statement-making ensemble this wedding season, then you must try for these Bollywood fashion looks. You can take a cue from Bollywood fashion who made a style statement in black lehengas. From Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora to Sonakshi Sinha, here's a look at celebs in black lehengas.

Celebs in black lehengas

Katrina Kaif's Manish Malhotra black lehenga looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 

Kiara Advani's Manish Malhotra gorgeous black lehenga looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 

Kiara Advani in beautiful black lehenga during Kabir Singh promotions

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 

Malaika Arora unconventional ensemble

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

Sonakshi Sinha's gorgeous black lehenga looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 

Kareena Kapoor's beautiful black lehenga look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

 

