Bollywood Fashion Icons Give Style Goals With Their Blue Hues

Bollywood fashion gets only better by the day. Celebrities are putting in their best foot forward with great looks that are trend-worthy. Fashion only gets better with quirky looks that require less effort. When it comes to colours, certain shades get the limelight whereas other colours stay hidden in the dark. Blue is one colour that is widely loved and has various shades. Listed below are some of the looks by Bollywood's fashion icons:

Bollywood beating the heat with their blue hues

Karisma Kapoor has pulled up a great look with this two-toned outfit. Karisma Kapoor takes a dark blue shade and mixes it with a deep black for this look. The draped outfit hangs effortlessly on her. She keeps her look chic and note-worthy with her statement earrings and minimal make-up. Karisma Kapoor's hair is gracefully tied in a top knot.

Karisma Kapoor keeps it simple with this floral blue dress. She keeps it simple with minimum makeup and hairstyle as she poses into the camera with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress completes her look with a pair of dainty earrings.

Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps her look simple and modern with this outfit. The actress is seen sporting a blue sleeveless top. The top is a blue jean top. Kareena Kapoor Khan styles her look well with printed palazzo pants beneath and minimum jewelry. Her hair and make-up are kept natural bringing the spotlight to the outfit.

