Bollywood Celebrities Baffled By Nepal PM's 'Lord Ram Isn't Indian' Statement, Poke Fun

Netizens are often waiting for interesting faux pas, controversy, sensational statements or a big event to express their views, use sarcasm and create memes. While many celebrities are known to provide this fodder, sometimes this comes from unlikely sources. Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli became a topic of ridicule for claiming that ‘Real Ayodhya’ was not in India, but in Nepal, and that Lord Ram was Nepali.

The statement sparked memes galore, and even the celebrities of the film industry were baffled. Nagma, Divyendu Sharma, Manoj Muntashir, Tanujj Garg and Kamaal Rashid Khan had different kinds of reactions.

Actor-politician Nagma reacted with the thinking or confused emoji. Divyendu Sharma shared a popular GIF of a group of youngsters expressing shock.

Manoj Muntashir sent a message for ‘Sharma ji’, and asked if Valmiki, who wrote Ramayan, had played with him to have ‘first-hand information.’ The Teri Mitti lyricist quipped that the country at least came in the news because of the statement, and that he too joined the names who had gained with the name of Lord Ram.

शर्मा जी ज़रूर वाल्मीकि के साथ खेले-कूदे होंगे, तभी राम के बारे में first hand information रखते हैं. चलिए अच्छा है, इसी बहाने ये और इनका देश चर्चा में तो आया. राम के नाम से बहुतों का भला हुआ है, इनका भी हो गया. https://t.co/eadRuXe9Iy — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) July 14, 2020

Producer Tannuj Garg sent a ‘muppet alert’ and that there was a need for ‘more social distancing’ from the leader. Actor-critic KRK stated that Indians must ‘oppose the wrong statement’ because Oli was accusing India of ‘stealing’ their ‘achievements.’

Muppet alert! Needs more than social distancing from everyone! https://t.co/lX6OoM018j — TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) July 14, 2020

Nepal PM K P Sharma said that GOD Ram was from Nepal not from India. He said that even Ayodhya was in Nepal not in UP. Means he is accusing India to snatch Nepal’s achievements. We all Indians must oppose his this wrong statement. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 14, 2020

Here are some of the memes that netizens made on the statement

Brace yourself @realDonaldTrump 😷



The most powerful country with its dynamic and vibrant leader will conquer the entire universe very soon!



World domination ka baap😎💪#Nepal #Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/xFhr2gXoL5 — Aditya (@adi_aithal) July 13, 2020

Nepali New Lord Ram I Think So??? First Time In The History Biggest Joke 😂🤣 Then Why Nepal Govt Didn't Involved In Babri masjid Demolition??? @kpsharmaoli#Ayodhya #kpoli #Lordram #Nepal pic.twitter.com/qqTAHT8HSx — 🔯Manideep Bejjarapu🇮🇳🔥 (@ManideepBejjar1) July 13, 2020



Nepal, like India, has over 75 per cent of citizens as Hindus. Oli had made the statement about the ‘real Ayodhya’ during Bhanu Jayanti. He claimed Lord Ram’s Kingdom Ayodhya was situated west of Birgunj in Nepal. Oli also asked why Lord Ram would travel to Janakpur to marry Sita and they’d have ‘married nearby if the place claimed by India is real Ayodhya.’

