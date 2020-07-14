Nepal PM's 'Lord Ram Isn't Indian' Claim Sparks Memes, Netizens Say 'best Joke In History'

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s recent statement calling Lord Ram as ‘Nepali, not Indian’ has triggered a meme fest on Twitter with thousands of internet users mocking the leader. While Oli said that Ram’s birthplace of Ayudhya is not located in Uttar Pradesh, India but is near the Balmiki Ashram in Thori that lies in Southern Nepal. Not agreeing with Nepali PM’s remarks, Twitter users made memes about how in the upcoming years “all planets will be in Nepal”.From using famous dialogues in Bollywood movies to editing world maps, netizens mocked Oli for making a ‘bizarre’ claim. Here are some of the best memes:

Brace yourself @realDonaldTrump ðŸ˜·



The most powerful country with its dynamic and vibrant leader will conquer the entire universe very soon!



World domination ka baapðŸ˜ŽðŸ’ª#Nepal #Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/xFhr2gXoL5 — Aditya (@adi_aithal) July 13, 2020

#Nepal PM Oli says Real #Ayodhya not in India, Real #Ayodhya in Nepal



After being trolled

PM Oli: pic.twitter.com/T82664qdZs — Girjesh Ch. Pathak (@ChGirjesh) July 14, 2020

My first reaction after hearing about the statement of PM of #Nepal that #Ayodhya is in Nepal.



Congratulations we've got another #Pappu after @RahulGandhi . pic.twitter.com/zyhCLDnsP5 — Siddharth Negi (@imSiddharthNegi) July 14, 2020

Nepali New Lord Ram I Think So??? First Time In The History Biggest Joke ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤£ Then Why Nepal Govt Didn't Involved In Babri masjid Demolition??? @kpsharmaoli#Ayodhya #kpoli #Lordram #Nepal pic.twitter.com/qqTAHT8HSx — ðŸ”¯Manideep BejjarapuðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ”¥ (@ManideepBejjar1) July 13, 2020

Read - Good News: US Waitress, Who Raised Voice Against Racism, Receives $82000 In Tips

Read - Can You Spot The Snake In 15 Seconds? Check Inside For Closer Look

Oli says ‘Ayodhya in Nepal’

Oli made the shocking claims about ‘real Ayodhya’, the birthplace of Lord Ram on the occasion of Bhanu Jayanti. Oli said that Hindi God Ram's kingdom Ayodhya is located west of Birgunj in Nepal and that India has created the disputed Ayodhya. He argued that 'real Ayodhya' is in Thori. "Ayodhya is a village west of Birgunj," he claimed. Giving an equally weird explanation, Oli was quoted by Nepali media saying why would Lord Ram travel as far as Janakpur to marry Sita if Ayodhya had been in India. He said that in that period there was no telephone or mobile phone, "so both Lord Ram and Sita would have married nearby if the place claimed by India is real Ayodhya," he added.

Read - Firozabad Police To Make COVID-19 Violators Write 'mask Lagaana Hai' 500 Times As Fine

Read - COVID-19: 4-year-old's Lockdown Rant Goes Viral, Cries 'only Thing That's Open Is Nothing'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.