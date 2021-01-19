Bollywood Celebrities Congratulate Indian Cricket Team For Glorious Win In Australia

Lauding the Indian cricket team for its glorious win against Australia, Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday took to their Twitter handles and praised the 'grit, fearlessness and self belief' everyone showed.

An Indian cricket team saddled with broken bones and battered bodies showed a never-seen-before zeal to retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy with a historic three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth and final Test here, successfully chasing a 328-run target to seal the four-match series 2-1.

A minefield of talent called Rishabh Pant (89 not out off 138 balls) channelled his inner ''Mad Max'' to scare the daylights out of the Australians with his breathtaking strokeplay, ending the home team''s 32-year-old unbeaten run at the ''Fortress Gabba'

Iss match pe toh film banni chahiye

What a Historic win ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸#TeamIndia ðŸ‘ðŸ» ðŸ‘ðŸ» ðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ‘ðŸ» pic.twitter.com/iRptRZXODw — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) January 19, 2021

OMG !!! What a WIN ðŸ‘ŠðŸ‘Š #Gabba has been breached & conquered and with it #TeamIndia moves to the No 1 spot in the World Test ranking ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³What grit, determination & strength of character shown by the boys in Blue ðŸ‘ #INDvAUS #Champions #JaiHind #Ting â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/t8mrpkBmjo — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 19, 2021

Can’t believe I’m in tears while typing this ðŸ˜ƒ But the grit, fearlessness and self belief of this team is so inspiring. It’s the same spirit I see in all the young entrepreneurs I meet and interact with. The future is in the right hands #IndiaRising ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) January 19, 2021

Here are 4 remarkable headlines from this historic victory:

India have come from behind to defeat Australia in a test series in Australia

India have beaten Australia at The Gabba, long considered a stronghold

India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and are poised for the ICC Test Championship finals

India have beaten Australia effectively with a second-choice team, shorn of key players including the SCG matchwinners

