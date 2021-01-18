IND Vs AUS: Virender Sehwag's Best Tweets On Aus Vs Ind Series That Have Entertained Fans

Veteran Indian batsman Virender Sehwag has been in rare form during the Ind vs Aus 2020-21 series. He may have retired years ago, but Sehwag has not moved away from the game, instead, he has immersed himself in the sport even more as an online commentator. After a few stints in the commentary box since his retirement, Sehwag has now turned to the popular streaming service YouTube and social media channels Facebook and Twitter in order to get his word out to the masses. Here is a selection of the best Veeru has had to offer during the Ind vs Aus Test series so far.

Gabba the Dhaba for these two guys.



Brilliant from Sundar and Thakur. pic.twitter.com/NouAYYFyN4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 17, 2021

Sehwag on the India vs Australia 4th test

Starting from the latest, Sehwag has lavished praise on the heroics of the battered and bruised Indian team as they took on a full-strength Australian squad at the Gabba on January 15. Playing to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the third straight time, India were set a seemingly impossible target of 369 for their first innings. After losing the top order for unimpressive scores (only Rohit Sharma managed to cross 40), India were facing the possibility of going into their second bowling stint with Australia leading by 100-150 runs.

However, the unlikely pair of Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar put together a tremendous 7th wicket partnership to leave the hosts with a minuscule lead of just 33 runs going into the second innings. This heroic endeavour, earned against one of the world's best fast bowling lineups, was followed up by some blistering bowling by India's 3-test old pace attack leader, Mohammed Siraj. Bowling to the world's best Test batsmen in Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, Siraj notched up his first five-for, ending the innings with 5-73.

Sehwag calls out Steve Smith; defends Vihari, Pant after third Test

Tried all tricks including Steve Smith trying to remove Pant's batting guard marks from the crease. Par kuch kaam na aaya. Khaaya peeya kuch nahi, glass toda barana.

But I am so so proud of the effort of the Indian team today. Seena chonda ho gaya yaar. pic.twitter.com/IfttxRXHeM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2021

The third Test of the India vs Australia series provided Sehwag with ample opportunities to crack some wise ones, as Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin led India to one of the most memorable draws in recent times. His first victim was none other than the great Steven Smith, who bore the brunt of an exaggerated reaction to at most, a cheeky event caught on camera. However, not one to let such a moment go, Sehwag mocked Smith saying that despite the Aussie's best efforts, the Indians had persevered and made him proud by securing the draw at the SCG.

In the same Test, Veeru retweeted a picture of Rishabh Pant mimicking his IPL coach, Ricky Ponting - a clap back to Ponting's failed prediction that India would not even breach 200 runs in the last innings. Off by 134 runs as Pant notched up 97 off 118. He also wrote a short and sweet message in support of SCG hero, Hanuma Vihari as he braved 161 balls on his one good leg to help India to the draw.

Apna Vihari , Sab par Bhaari ! pic.twitter.com/PoHqWHUIwV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 13, 2021

