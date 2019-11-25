Bollywood Couples Who Seem To Be A Lot More Than "Just Friends"

Throughout the years there have been a number of Bollywood link-ups which have eventually turned out to be true and later even culminated into marriage. Every year there is one or the other rumour about two Bollywood stars pairing up in real life and not just reel life. This year seems to be no different. Here is a list of Bollywood couples who are rumoured to be dating:

Arjun-Malaika

The alleged love affair of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora has caused quite a storm on social media. Malaika Arora was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan for 18 years before legally separating in 2018. But even before that, there had been rumours about Malaika and Arjun dating. While they reportedly kept their alleged relationship hush-hush, the couple posted their first picture together on Arjun Kapoor's birthday. They have also reportedly been attending quite a few events together but have not confirmed the relationship or anything otherwise yet. There are even rumours that Arjun and Malaika may tie the knot soon.

Tiger-Disha

One of the most rumoured couples in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, are said to have been going out ever since their Baaghi 2 days. But neither of the actors have ever confirmed the rumours. On various talk shows and interviews, Tiger has reportedly said that Disha is just a good friend. However, he and Disha are often spotted in public together and have no qualms about getting snapped. Bandra's posh restaurant, Bastion, seems to be this rumoured couple's favourite haunt. Also, Disha's closeness with Tiger's sister, Krishna only adds to this celebrity link up.

Ayan-Mouni

Rumour has it, that Ayan Mukerji and Mouni Roy started dating on the sets of Brahmastra. While this alleged Bollywood couple has not yet confirmed the news, they have often been spotted on the streets of Bulgaria, spending time together. Evidence can be gathered from Mouni Roy's Instagram handle where she had even labelled Ayan as her "best boy-friend". The only thing supporting the rumours seem to be the hyphen.

