Sabyasachi Brides: Bollywood Celebrities Who Donned Sabyasachi For Their Weddings

When we talk about Bollywood weddings and outfits, ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is the first name that pops in our mind. When it comes to traditional outfits with a modern twist, Sabyasachi is often the first choice for celebrities. The latest one being Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's anniversary outfits where both of them looked regal in their colour-coordinated Sabyasachi outfits. The brand is one of the top choices for weddings. Here we will list down some famous celebrity Sabyasachi brides.

Celebrity brides who wore Sabyasachi for their weddings

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma in her peach coloured Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding was a sight to behold. She donned the heavily embroidered lehenga with floral motifs with a matching sheer organza dupatta. She completed the look with wedding jewellery from the ace designers collection.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone shone bright in red on her wedding day. Padukone wore the outfit for her Sindhi wedding. The outfit had a heavy golden border with polka dots all over it. In the picture, she can be seen happily walking down the aisle.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu donned a happy bride look on her wedding day. Wearing a heavily embroidered red lehenga, Basu went for a traditional Bengali look. Take a look at the picture.

Soha Ali Khan

Donning a golden coloured lehenga, Soha Ali Khan looked beautiful on her D-day. Her lehenga had a heavy embroidery all over. The orange dupatta witrh a golden border added to the overall look.

Asin Thottumkal

Asin Thottumkal also donned a golden coloured lehenga at the wedding. With heavy embroidery all over , the lehenga had a broad maroon border. Take a look at the picture.

