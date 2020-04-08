Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday & Other B-town Celebs Enjoy The Supermoon. Pics Here

The country witnessed a moonlit night on Tuesday and it seems to have charmed everyone staying in isolation given the rise of Coronavirus cases. A host of Bollywood celebrities basked in the special experience and shared breathtaking pictures of one of the biggest and brightest moons of the year on social media.

Vicky Kaushal shared a mesmerizing picture of the Mumbai skyline as the big moon shone over the skyscrapers. He captioned it, “View tonight. #supermoon.” However, his brother Sunny Kaushal, who never leaves an opportunity to engage in banter with his brother, commented on it, “Wow! Ek Chand ne doosre Chand ki photo kheechi hai.”

READ: Vicky Kaushal 'proposes' To Katrina In Throwback Video, Salman's Reaction Is Epic; Watch

Ananya Panday, too, shared a picture of the moon and wrote, “In my defence, the moon was full and I was left unsupervised.”. Parineeti Chopra also shared a similar picture in her Instagram stories. Posting a photo of the night sky and the moon, she captioned it, “Whattawow.” Kritika Kamra shared a late-night picture of the moon as the clouds started taking over. She wrote, “Don’t forget to look at the moon tonight! Phone camera can never do justice..sigh #SuperMoon #SuperPinkMoon.”

Reportedly, there will be four supermoons that will be observed in 2020. Out of which, February supermoon and March supermoon have already been observed. February's supermoon was said to be the biggest and brightest moon of the year 2020.

READ: Supermoons 2020: Here's The List Of Supermoons One Will Observe This Year

The second supermoon was observed on March 9, just a few days ago. It was visible only in some parts of the world, including North America and the UK. The supermoon was observed at various times according to the different time zones in the States. The next supermoon is said to be expected around April 7/8. It is said to be falling on a special date as it falls around the time of Easter celebration (April 12).

READ: Vicky Kaushal And Rumoured Girlfriend Katrina Kaif Have A 'Bhoot' Connection?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.