Vicky Kaushal 'proposes' To Katrina In Throwback Video, Salman's Reaction Is Epic; Watch

An old video of Vicky Kaushal proposing to Katrina Kaif is doing rounds on the internet. For those of you who are not aware of this, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly dating. But the two have remained hush about their relationship. This video has also captured actor Salman Khan's reaction to this entire conversation.

Vicky Kaushal proposes to Katrina at an award function

The Coronavirus lockdown has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill. This has led to many celebrities connecting with their fans online and these fans, in turn, digging up the old content of these celebrities. Now, an old video of Vicky Kaushal proposing to Katrina Kaif has resurfaced.

If reports are to be believed, the URI actor has been dating Katrina Kaif for a while now. They have been spotted hanging out together on several occasions. The couple marked their first public appearance at the Ambani' Diwali party last year. Since then they have been spotted together on many occasions.

This video shows the beautiful chemistry these two actors share. Their crackling chemistry has led many of their fans eagerly waiting for them to work together. It is from an award function where Vicky proposed to Katrina.

In the video, Vicky asks Katrina whether she would marry him. In the background, Salman Khan- Akshay Kumar starrer film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’s title track is playing. When Vicky Kaushal asks this question, Katrina immediately reacts with a “yes”. Katrina and Vicky both blush after hearing her response.

But the most hilarious part of this video is Salman Khan’s reaction to this entire conversation. Salman witnessing this entire incident while sitting in the audience and when Vicky proposes to Katrina, he pretends to sleep. Watch this hilarious throwback video of Vicky Kaushal proposing to Katrina Kaif at an award function here. Also do not miss Salman Khan's reaction in the end.

