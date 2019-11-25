Bollywood Female Actors Who Nailed The Lehenga Look To Perfection

The traditional Indian lehengas are one of those few fashion trends which never go out of style. A perfectly styled lehenga look is a great attire for any occasion. Many designers recently started combining the western mix to a traditional lehenga. Many Bollywood actors are seen sporting a lehenga to perfection. Check out some of the best lehenga looks sported by the Bollywood A-listers.

Kiara Advani looked a dream come true in a baby pink coloured lehenga. The lehenga was designed by the ace designer Manish Malhotra. The heavily designed attire was complemented perfectly with a pair of delicate earrings and a necklace. The Good Newwz actor had her hair tied in a loose ponytail as she flaunted the light coloured attire.

Ananya Panday wore a neon coloured lehenga by the designer Amit Aggarwal. The neon green coloured lehenga had hand-embellished details and looked stunning on her. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star left her hair open in loose waves and accessorised with a small maang tika. Ananya won many hearts as she posed with utmost grace.

Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn as she wore the millennial cocktail lehenga for a reputed fashion magazine. The Dhadak actor looked surreal in the lehenga designed by the famous designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil. The heavily embroidered attire was highlighted by the contrast of the coloured pink and blue used in making the outfit. Janhvi went for dramatic makeup and accessorised her outfit with a pair of diamond earrings, bangles and a necklace.

Netizens couldn’t get enough of the yellow lehenga sported by the Marjaavaan star Tara Sutaria. Tara wore Punit Balana designed outfit for the store launch of the designer. She kept her makeup minimal and wore a yellow coloured chocker to complement the attire. The heavily sequined blouse and lehenga was a great combination.

Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan stole the limelight as she walked the ramp with utmost elegance and poise for the designers Falguni & Shane Peacock. She wore an antique white, crystal cascaded lehenga that looked breathtaking on her. Her hair was left open in wild waves, which added to the beauty of the look.

