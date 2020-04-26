'Hum', 'Chaal Baaz' Among The Several Bollywood Films That Star Rajinikanth; See List

Rajinikanth is a man of action. The popular actor is considered one of the most influential actors of all time in the South. At 69 years old, the actor is still on top of his acting game. He also recently appeared with Bear Grylls on Into The Wild and proved that age is just a number. The actor has appeared in over 150 movies now.

He began his acting career from playing supporting roles and is now at the peak of Tamil Cinema with his exceptional performances in the movies which have influenced the audience from all over. Although working predominantly in Tamil cinema, he has also appeared in various Bollywood films. He also had a cameo appearance in Ra.One. Let’s take a look at Rajinikanth's Bollywood movies.

Andha Kanoon (1983)

This was Rajinikanth's debut in the Hindi film industry. In the movie, he played an angry young man who sets out on revenge against the people who murdered his family. Amitabh Bachchan played a special role in the film as well.

Ra.One (2011)

Ra.One is a 2011 superhero Sci-FI film. The movie stars SRK in the lead role. Ra.One also featured Rajinikanth in a cameo role.

Bhagwan Dada (1986)

Rajinikanth played the role of a big brother in this film. Like his many films, he helps the poor at the cost of his own life in this one as well. A kid Hrithik Roshan also plays a role in the film.

Chaal Baaz (1989)

This movie is popular for Sridevi's double-role. But Rajinikanth too had an interesting role of a taxi driver who loves drinking. The movie was funny as well as packed with action.

Hum (1991)

Rajinikanth once again appeared alongside Amitabh Bachchan in this one. Once again, he played the role of a police inspector. The movie also starred actor Govinda.

Aatank Hi Aatank (1995)

Aatank Hi Aatank was loosely inspired by The Godfather. A young Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth team up to fight the baddies in this film.

