Ram Gopal Varma Back At It Again, Quips Rajinikanth Why He's Not Destroying Coronavirus

Ram Gopal Varma who has helmed several films seems to be remembered because of the number of controversies he gets into, rather than the films he has made. The director, however, time and again has taken a jibe at Superstar Rajinikanth and this is just one occasion. In a tweet, RGV questioned the Kabali star and asked why he has not taken steps to destroy the Coronavirus pandemic. Read his tweet below-

And why the f... is Rajnikant not doing anything to destroy the Coronavirus?????..Just asking — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 21, 2020

However, his derogatory tweet did not sit well with the Superstar's ardent fans who did not like the director lashing out at 'Thalaiva' for absolutely no reason. This is not the first time, Gopal has hit out a defamatory tweet against Rajinikanth. Earlier, during the release of Rajini's 2.0, RGV made unsavoury comments about Rajini's looks. He wrote, "Nowhere in the world a man who looks like this can be SuperStar.I wonder what he did to God that God did this to him (sic).". After the tweet, many social media users asserted that a legal case should be filed against the director for making comments as such.

Nowhere in world a man who looks like this can be SuperStar .I wonder what he did to God that God did this to him pic.twitter.com/k32oXkbVmn — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 16, 2016

Previously, speaking about the pandemic, RGV had compared it to the South Indian movie, Baahubali.

According to RGV, it took Coronavirus to beat Baahubali's queue that was witnessed outside ticket windows when the movie was released. In 2017, people were seen standing in long and endless queues for hours to purchase movie tickets for the sequel to know — Why Katappa killed Baahubali?

It finally took coronavirus to beat the queues of ⁦@ssrajamouli ‘s Bahubali 2 ..Panicked Americans line up outside a shopping mart ..Scary sight pic.twitter.com/Yus7Urftw2 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2020

On the professional front, Ram Gopal Varma is currently working on a film titled Geher. Touted to be a horror-thriller, the film features Mithun Chakraborty and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Rajinikanth is working on a film titled Annaatthe with director Siruthai Siva.

