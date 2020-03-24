The Debate
Rajinikanth Donates Rs 50 Lakhs For The Technicians Of The Industry; Read Details

Regional Indian Cinema

Rajinikanth has reported donated a large amount of Rs 50 lakhs for the technicians of films who have suffered during the shut down due to coronavirus. Read on.

RAJINIKANTH

South Indian megastar Rajinikanth has reportedly donated a huge sum to the technicians as the daily wages of the technicians are compromised. Due to the nation-wide outbreak of coronavirus, the shooting of films and television show has been halted. The people whose daily wages depend on the shows have suffered greatly due to the pandemic. To help them cope up with the loses, it has been reported that The Film Employees Union of South India (FEFSI) association's president R.K Selvamani released a statement asking the male and female actors, as well as the directors for some financial help.

ALSO READ: Netizens Praise Rajinikanth For Lauding Tamil Nadu Govt Over COVID-19 Efforts

Rajinikanth’s News

ALSO READ: Rajini Backs PM's 'Janta Curfew', Urges People To Cooperate

It has been reported that superstar Rajinikanth has donated a whopping amount of ₹ 50 lakhs to the FEFSI. Members of the industry including Sivakumar, Suriya and Karthi's family, amongst others have also made a donation. Few more members of the industry are also reported donating money as well as rice bags for the members of the fraternity.

A day prior to the Janta Curfew, Rajinikanth tweeted about following the Janata Curfew and he also shared a video on his stance on Janata Curfew and COVID-19. In the video, which has now been taken down by Twitter, he was heard talking about the community transmission scale of the coronavirus. Rajinikanth reportedly stated in the video that India is entering stage 3 of the community transmission scale.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth's 'Janta Curfew' Video Allegedly Violates Guidelines, Twitter Takes It Down

Rajinikanth further added that if the citizens follow 14 hours of Janata Curfew, it’ll stop the coronavirus from going from stage 2 to stage 3. Twitter has since removed the video citing that it is spreading misinformation. The tweet has since been deleted. Though the video is not available on Twitter, the video can be found on YouTube. It already has thousands of views on the video streaming app.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth Reveals Reason Why Twitter Took Down His Video Supporting Janta Curfew

 

 

