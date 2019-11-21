Bollywood: From Sonam To Janhvi, Here's A Few Style Inspirations For That New Year's Party

Less than two months are left before the New Year arrives and everyone has already started prepping for it. If you have been wondering what to wear this New Year's we've got some style tips for you. Do not let your excitement die just like new year resolutions, instead use your creativity while being yourself for the party. We have compiled some of the Bollywood inspired glamorous looks for the new year party this year.

1. Classy and subtle like Sonam Kapoor

Apart from sequins and shimmer, you can go all comfy and classy like Sonam Kapoor. The Khoobsoorat actor donned a crisp white dress with a large belt of the same colour in the middle. Sonam has sported brown coloured loafers with the collared dress. For the bash, you can choose a shimmery sling bag to make it pop and opt for minimal makeup with bright lip shade. Moreover, you can accessorise with large loop earrings for a rounded off look.

2. Glam it up like Sara Ali Khan

The Simmba actor has donned black full sleeves top with shimmery dual shade skirt to add glam. You can choose a simple black top and pair it up with a dazzling skirt. To accentuate your look, cover your neck with a stone-studded neckpiece and wear white sneakers or chappals like Sara. Leave your hair open for a complete look.

3. Ananya Panday in little pink dress

With little black dress becoming mainstream, Bollywood actors have started experimenting with various other colours. Ananya Panday was a show-stealer in her little pink dress. Elegant and classy, Ananya has donned a bright pink shade outfit with a deep neckline and lacy puffy shoulders and sleeves. The actor wore silver high heels for a rounded off look. Inspired by her outfit you can opt for dangling earrings and soft curls for a hairdo to stand out from the crowd.

4. Janhvi Kapoor in red dress

Brimming with confidence, this style diva slays her looks with ease. Janhvi Kapoor has donned a red midi dress. Embellished with golden floral pattern, this red dress is perfect for a new year's glamorous look. You can wear traditional Indian jewellery for a different style.

