Bollywood Actors Who Fought Challenges In Life And Inspired Fans

It is believed that many have to struggle to make it to the top in Bollywood. Some of the popular artists in Indian cinema, however, have also had personal struggles to overcome before making it in the world of art. Here is a list of such inspiring artists whose success against disabilities stands higher than their accolades.

1. War with the speech problem

Gleaming with starry eyes and boasting of his resemblance of a Greek God, Hrithik Roshan is considered as one of the sexiest men in the world by his fans. Unfortunately, the War actor suffered from speech impairment when he was a child. Roshan stammered at the tender age of six and underwent various painful and challenging speech therapy sessions for improvement. With practice, persistence and sheer determination, Hrithik successfully overcame his disability before ruling the glamorous world of Bollywood.

2. Rana Daggubati

A couple of years ago, a video went viral revealing shocking news about Rana Daggubati. The Baahubali actor is blind in one eye. The surprise soon turned into respect and admiration for Rana’s courage who did not let his disability to become an obstacle in his path to a successful career. Sturdy and fierce, this critically acclaimed actor garnered immense appreciation for following his passion with enthusiasm.

3. Boman Irani

The self-made Bollywood sensation started as a waiter, photographer, assistant in a bakery, room service staff before ultimately making it big in the Hindi film industry. After stepping into Bollywood in his forties, the unstoppable actor refused to look back. According to reports, the actor suffered from speech and learning disability as a kid. The Munna Bhai MBBS actor broke all the barriers to be where he is today.

4. Abhishek Bachchan

It was not before Taare Zameen Par hit the theatres that dyslexia was known about in the country. The Aamir Khan starrer was an eye-opener for the audience who did not know about this ailment. The movie itself revealed that the Dhoom actor Abhishek Bachchan himself suffered from this disability during his childhood days. But this inspiring actor has overcome it well.

