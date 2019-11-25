Multi-starrer Bollywood Movies That Hit The Theaters In 2019

Multi-starrer movies have been a delight to the audience since from the beginning of the Indian cinema to date. Period hits like Sholay, Waqt and the recent hits like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do are the results of successful execution of the multi-starrer concept in Bollywood industry. The year 2019 also saw some multi-starrer films that hit the cinemas. Read ahead to know the biggest multi-starrer films of the year.

Kalank (April 17, 2019)

Despite opening to the biggest first-day collection of the year, Abhishek Varman directorial period drama Kalank has an ensemble cast. The lead actors of the film are Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt. Set in the 1940s the film is a period drama which tells the tale of six characters mired with each other in the threads of love and revenge.

Mission Mangal (August 15, 2019)

The film is based on true events of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launching the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), which features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Kulhari, H.G.Dattatreya and Sharman Joshi in the lead roles. The film was released on August 15, 2019, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ISRO. The film has reportedly minted ₹ 200.16 Crore till date.

Chhichhore (September 6, 2019)

Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore has an ensemble cast of Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla in the lead roles. The movie is a campus drama that showcases the bond between friends, from youth until the time they grow old. The movie was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and distributed by Fox Star Studios.

Housefull 4 (October 25, 2019)

The fourth installment of Housefull series recently entered the 200-club which features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles. The film revolved around the concept of reincarnation left the audience in splits. The film was released just before Diwali but still managed to collect ₹ 50 crores in its first week.

Pagalpanti (November 22, 2019)

The film saw a bunch of Bollywood stars like Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Urvashi Rautela, Saurabh Shukla and Kriti Kharbanda in the pivotal roles. Directed and written by Anees Bazmee, the film managed to earn only 15% on the first day. Pagalpanti is also facing stiff competition from Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's Marjaavaan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala.

