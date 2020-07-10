Last Updated:

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Subramanian Swamy Appoints Advocate To See Scope Of CBI Enquiry

Subramanian Swamy has appointed an advocate to conduct investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case to find out if the case is fit for a CBI enquiry

Written By
Gloria Methri
Sushant Singh Rajput

Former Union Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy has appointed an advocate to conduct an investigation in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case to find out if the case is fit for a CBI inquiry. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said on Thursday that he has asked advocate Ishkaran Bhandari to process all documents and check if the case can undergo a CBI inquiry. The move comes after Sushant’s fans and admirers sought CBI intervention in the case suspecting a foul play.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Shekhar Kapur Submits His Statement To Police Through E-mail

READ | Anubhav Sinha Says People Should Let Sushant Singh Rajput Rest

Advocate to speak on the matter today

Ishkaran, the advocate and political columnist said he will speak on the matter for the first time on Friday through his Instagram handle. While many people are questioning the Mumbai Police and demanding a CBI inquiry in the case, the late actor’s family has not said anything on the matter. Several Bollywood personalities and politicians including Shekhar Suman, Roopa Ganguly and Manoj Tiwari have demanded CBI inquiry in Sushant’s case.

Sushant (34) was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his Bandra apartment on June 14. As per the autopsy report, the actor died due to asphyxia caused because of hanging, however, many conspiracy theories surfaced on social media suspecting that he did not die by suicide.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Details Of YRF Contract Reveal New Information; Read Here

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: MP Labourer Gets Calls From The Actor’s Fans, Probe On

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all