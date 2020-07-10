Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Subramanian Swamy Appoints Advocate To See Scope Of CBI Enquiry

Former Union Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy has appointed an advocate to conduct an investigation in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case to find out if the case is fit for a CBI inquiry. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said on Thursday that he has asked advocate Ishkaran Bhandari to process all documents and check if the case can undergo a CBI inquiry. The move comes after Sushant’s fans and admirers sought CBI intervention in the case suspecting a foul play.

I have asked Ishkaran to look into facts of Sushant Singh Rajput death case & see whether it's a fit Case for CBI investigation. Then accordingly to see justice is done. For Updates follow @ishkarnBHANDARI — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 9, 2020

Presently in the Sushant Rajput case, Ishkaran is looking to see if Sections 306 and/or 308 of India Penal Code read with Article 21 of the Constitution is applicable. That is, whether accepting the Police version of it being a suicide, was the Actor driven to it? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 10, 2020

Advocate to speak on the matter today

Ishkaran, the advocate and political columnist said he will speak on the matter for the first time on Friday through his Instagram handle. While many people are questioning the Mumbai Police and demanding a CBI inquiry in the case, the late actor’s family has not said anything on the matter. Several Bollywood personalities and politicians including Shekhar Suman, Roopa Ganguly and Manoj Tiwari have demanded CBI inquiry in Sushant’s case.

I know you waiting but I havnt spoken on Instagram as I said on Sushant Singh Rajput due to being on TV since morning on #vikasDubeyEncounter



Will definitely speak at 1 pm on #Justice for SSR.



Instagram-



Link: https://t.co/APUVdz3TUz… — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 10, 2020

Sushant (34) was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his Bandra apartment on June 14. As per the autopsy report, the actor died due to asphyxia caused because of hanging, however, many conspiracy theories surfaced on social media suspecting that he did not die by suicide.

