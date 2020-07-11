Subramanian Swamy Demands ED, CBI Probe Into Assets Of Salman Khan, Aamir Khan

Former Union Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy has questioned the legitimacy of the assets of the 'Khan Musketeers in India' by primarily targeting the big names in Bollywood including actors Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. The BJP leader tweeted that the actors' properties in our country and abroad need to be investigated by the Enforcement Directorate especially in connection to the permissibility to buy any asset on foreign land.

He wrote, "The assets created by these 3 Khan Musketeers in India and abroad especially in Dubai need to be investigated. Who gifted them bunglows and properties there and how they bought it and the cartelisation needs to be investigated by SIT of ED, IT and CBI. Are they above the law?"

Swamy has also raised questions on the silence of some of Bollywood's big names in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. The veteran politician had, in fact, revealed through an earlier tweet that he has appointed an advocate to conduct an investigation in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case to find out if the case is fit for a CBI inquiry. The move comes after Sushant’s fans and admirers sought CBI intervention in the case suspecting a foul play.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said on Thursday that he has asked advocate Ishkaran Bhandari to process all documents and check if the case can undergo a CBI inquiry. While many people are questioning the Mumbai Police and demanding a CBI inquiry in the case, the late actor’s family has not said anything on the matter. Several Bollywood personalities and politicians including Shekhar Suman, Roopa Ganguly, and Manoj Tiwari have demanded CBI inquiry in Sushant’s case.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his Bandra apartment on June 14. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. As per the autopsy report, the actor died due to asphyxia caused because of hanging, however, many conspiracy theories have surfaced on social media which suspect that he did not die by suicide.

