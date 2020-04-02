Bollywood Quarantine Memes To Uplift Your Mood During The COVID-19 Lockdown

All of India is currently on total lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Undoubtedly, the COVID-19 lockdown is one of the most difficult periods that Indian has gone through in recent years. Panic is widespread and many are starting to feel anxious while in self-quarantine. However, many people are also trying to uplift others by sharing hilarious memes about the COVID-19 lockdown. Even some Bollywood celebs, like Nora Fatehi, have joined in on the quarantine meme trend. Here are some amusing Bollywood quarantine memes that have been shared on social media.

Bollywood quarantine memes that will make your day during the COVID-19 lockdown

Also Read | Nora Fatehi calls herself "meme queen", says they do not affect her

Bollywood quarantine memes are the new meme trend in India. Not just fans but also big-name celebs have started sharing Bollywood quarantine memes. Nora Fatehi, one of the most renowned dancers in Bollywood, recently shared multiple quarantine memes about herself. Check out some of the latest Bollywood self-isolation memes that add some humour to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Also Read | Europe's hospitals running out of ICU meds for COVID-19

[Image is taken from Nora Fatehi's Instagram story]

introverts to the extroverts in the days of quarantine pic.twitter.com/fPWkf7ritS — Eesha🌸 (@eeshanotesha) March 21, 2020

Reactions to self quarantine



Introverts Extroverts pic.twitter.com/PgfVZ9Ag6R — Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) March 16, 2020

Can't step outside because of coronavirus

Extroverts : pic.twitter.com/EB4udvSXJp — Meme (@_splashmemes_) March 23, 2020

Also Read | COVID-19: Over 1,300 people booked for curfew violations

The Bollywood film industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown. All film productions have been halted to prevent the spread of the virus. However, several celebs have donated to PM-CARES fund to help in the battle against Coronavirus.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi wants to "go back to her habitat" as she stays at home amid lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.