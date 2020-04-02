Nora Fatehi Wants To "go Back To Her Habitat" As She Stays At Home Amid Lockdown

Nora Fatehi is known for her dance performances in Bollywood movies. Ever since her first appearance, she has emerged as a fan favourite. The actor recently posted a picture on Instagram mentioning that she misses her natural habitat due to the lockdown period.

Nora Fatehi wants to "go back to her habitat"

Nora Fatehi shared a picture of herself posing beside a pool with a stunning backdrop of a beach. The performer was seen wearing a white top with mini denim shorts as she posed for the picture. Nora had also posted another picture from the same series with a different pose. Nora Fatehi in the caption of her recent post mentioned that she feels she is like a mermaid who is now out of water.

Nora Fatehi expressed that she is missing her friend as she tagged her in the post. She also wrote that she feels as if she needs to go back to the place once again as she misses her friend and the place very much. Nora Fatehi then used the hashtag trapped and called herself cute as she ended the caption for the photograph. Her fans were delighted to see this new post by Nora Fatehi. Some fans commented on how beautiful she looked, while some mentioned that it is best to stay indoors during this time.

The actor is often found sharing hilarious memes too as she waits to head out during this time in lockdown. Nora was last seen in Street Dancer 3D and was highly praised for her performance in the film. Nora Fatehi is also expected to make an appearance in Bhuj: The Pride of India.

