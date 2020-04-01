Nora Fatehi Calls Herself "meme Queen", Says They Do Not Affect Her

Nora Fatehi was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D. In the movie, Nora Fatehi's dance in the song Garmi was highly appreciated by many but on the other hand, the song also became meme material for several viewers. There have been several memes that mocked Nora Fatehi's dance moves. In an interview with a media publication, Nora Fatehi recently revealed that she does not get offended by any of these memes.

Here is what Nora Fatehi said about the memes

Nora Fatehi recently told a media portal that she thinks she is a meme queen. She also added that she likes to post these memes on her social media stories. Nora Fatehi mentioned that she does not get affected by the memes because these memes are supposed to be funny. She takes these memes and jokes in her stride as she believes she has a comic streak herself. Nora Fatehi also revealed that someone told her that if one becomes a meme, then they have made it big.

Recently, Nora Fatehi also took to her social media to share a meme. The meme is about her leaving the house for the first time after the Coronavirus lockdown is over. Check out the meme shared by Nora Fatehi below.

Nora Fatehi moved from Canada to India because she wanted to act in Bollywood movies. Nora Fatehi is popularly known for her fantastic dance moves in Bollywood and Punjabi dance numbers. On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the dance film Street Dancer 3D. In the film, Nora Fatehi was sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Prabhudheva. The film received a great response from the audience. Nora Fatehi will be next seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride of India.

