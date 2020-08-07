Rapper Badshah Arrives At Crime Branch For Questioning In Fake Followers Case | Watch

After being questioned for hours by the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police on August 6, Bollywood’s famous rapper and singer Badshah arrived again at Crime Branch for questioning in fake followers racket case on July 7. The singer will be questioned again and his statement would be recorded over the case for the second time. According to the news agency ANI, a total of 20 people have been questioned so far pertaining to the case.

Badshah arrives for questioning at Crime Branch

According to reports by several media outlets, Badshah turned out to be the first Bollywood celebrity to summoned by the Crime Branch pertaining to this case. Reports also suggest that the crime branch might issue summons to actresses Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra too regarding the case.

Mumbai: Rapper Badshah arrives at Crime Branch for questioning in fake followers racket case. https://t.co/UFZDDgTv1n pic.twitter.com/lYMka18DBf — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

"Mumbai Police SIT has verified 25 people till now. A few of them have recorded their statements as witnesses in this case as of now," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nandkumar Thakur, Crime Branch. "Police will not disclose the names of people under investigation as this may hamper the probe," he said. "Most of the people who are identified or whose statements are recorded are people who are in the social media business," added DCP Thakur.

Earlier in the week, Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police Vinay Kumar Chaubey, in a statement, revealed that they had investigated and found that 54 firms were involved in the racket. This comes shortly after the Mumbai Police revealed that there were about 10 top celebrities who may have used services from companies providing fake followers.

As per inputs, high-profile celebrities like Bollywood celebs, sports personalities as well as builders pay a certain amount to buy followers, subscribers, and comments on social media platforms. It has also been revealed that the companies that sell these services are most likely to be present on an international scale.

