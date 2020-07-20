Badshah Shares Hilarious 'Genda Phool' Meme Video, Shows His Esprit De Corps; Watch

Popular rapper Badshah recently shared a video on his social media handle. It is a meme based on his iconic song, Genda Phool. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Badshah shares Genda Phool meme

Recently, Bollywood singer Badshah took to his official social media handle and posted a video in his story section. In the video, which is a fan-made meme, fans can see Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah moving at the beats of their chartbuster song Genda Phool but then comes a twist.

The music of the song changes to that of the music from Badshah Masala advertisement. In another meme of the song, fans can see that Alok Nath is singing Genda Phool.

Genda Phool was released by the artist in 2020 and is translated in English as Marigold Flower. Reportedly, Badshah has said that working with Jacqueline Fernandez was “fun”. The singer went on to add that he has learned a lot from the actor. Badshah also said that Fernandez is one of the most hard-working women he has ever had the pleasure of working with. He also talked about how he has been complimented for the way they look together on the screen.

The song has a Bengali touch and it is based on the theme of Durga Puja. It is directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli. The song has garnered over 448,570,603 views on YouTube after it was released by the official YouTube channel of Sony Music India. It is voiced by Badshah along with Payal Dev. Piyush & Shazia are the choreographers of this video song. Here is a link of the song:

On July 13, the rapper took to his official social media handle and posted a cover of his song. it is sung by Rong Paz and Priyanka Meher. The song is titled as the Genda Phool Pahaadii Version.

In the caption, he wrote, "People who know me know that im a huge fan of the mountains (pahaad) and pahaadi music. So it was only natural to have a pahadi version of genda phool. Thank you so much @priyankameher18 and @mr_rongpaz for doing this. Both of you are amazing. 🙏🙏❌ genda phool". Here is the post:

