Bollywood Stars Mourn MDH Masala Owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati's Death; Pen Respects

Respects poured in for Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH Spices as he breathed his last on Thursday. Not just politicians, celebrities of the film industry also mourned his death. Right from praising the company's advertising campaign to his 'extraordinary contribution', celebs shared their grief on the MDH uncle's death.

Bollywood stars on death of MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, actors Nandish Sandhu, Nikita Dutta, singer Kailash Kher, comedians Aditi Mittal and Danish Sait were among those who penned their throughts on the death of Mahashay Dharampal Gulati.

Kailash Kher shared pictures of felicitating him, and highlighted his rags to riches journey.

Aditi Mittal shared how anyone from the '90s would instantly say the line after 'Asli Masale' due to its popular ad jingles.

Thank you for giving us one of the most iconic advertising campaigns in Indian history. pic.twitter.com/V25gPxdi8W — out of context aditi mittal (@awryaditi) December 3, 2020

I dare ANYONE who watched TV in the 90's to not immediately blurt "Sach sach" if they hear "asli masale" in ANY context within 40 feet of them. — out of context aditi mittal (@awryaditi) December 3, 2020

Others wrote 'Rest In Peace' and 'Om Shanti', while conveying their condolences to his family.

Sad to know about the demise of King of spices Padma Shri #DharampalGulati ji.



He will always be remembered for his extraordinary contribution.ðŸ™ðŸ» pic.twitter.com/tv7ei6j4fM — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 3, 2020

This uncle was, is and will always remain iconic! https://t.co/ml5YF8G9yN — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) December 3, 2020

Numerous members of the political fraternity, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, mourned his loss and expressed condolences. "He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul," wrote Kejriwal.

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passes away

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati was 97. He passed away at a hospital in Delhi, reportedly of a cardiac arrest amid post COVID-19 treatment.

Gulati had taken over the Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) business from his father, who had founded the brand. Known as 'Spice King', he had been honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)

