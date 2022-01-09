Boney Kapoor Describes His Kids Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi In One Word With Old Pics

Indian producer Boney Kapoor, who is known for both his films and his fashion sense, is also a proud father. The producer, who has four kids, all excelling in their individual careers, often shares pictures with them and expresses his love for them. He recently described each child in one word and shared some unseen childhood pictures of them.

Anshula Kapoor

After debuting on Instagram, Boney Kapoor has become an active member of the social media platform. Taking to his IG handle, the producer first shared a childhood photo of his daughter Anshula Kapoor. Anshula, who is known for being one of the most confident Kapoor siblings and often spreads body positivity, apparently has been the same since childhood. Sharing a cute picture of Anshula, in a frock and carrying a stuffed toy, Boney Kapoor wrote, "Anshula was super confident as a child too."

Janhvi Kapoor

Boney Kapoor then shared a throwback picture with his daughter Janhvi. In the photo, a young Jnahvi could be seen wearing a purple coloured traditional dress while she sat by her father's side. Boney Kapoor wrote, "Janu has Always been very observant," while describing her. The Roohi star reacted to the picture and commented, "Miss you papa."

Khushi Kapoor

When it came to his youngest child, Boney Kapoor had one word to describe her. The Valimai producer simply wrote "Independent," while sharing Khushi Kapoor's rare picture. In the photo, Khushi Kapoor could be seen looking radiant without makeup.

Arjun Kapoor

Boney Kapoor shared a recent photo of Arjun Kapoor in which he wore a white shirt. The Ishaqzaade star could be seen in a thoughtful expression with his head resting on his hand. Describing Arjun, Boney Kapoor wrote, "Procrastinating" in the caption. The Gunday actor reacted to the post and agreed with his father by commenting, "Always."

Arjun and Anshula Kapoor share a fairly strong bond with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. They often spend some quality time with each other and their father. Arjun Kapoor has always been vocal about his equation with his step-sisters and once revealed the best thing between them is how they respect each other. He is also seen pulling his sisters' legs by commenting on their posts.

