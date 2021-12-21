Boney Kapoor Shares Picture With 'first Crush' And It's Not His Wife Sridevi; Check Post

Producer Boney Kapoor who has worked with an array of stars, recently surprised fans after he shared a picture with his first crush. While many fans were amazed, the rest were bewildered to see that his first crush is not his late wife Sridevi. Boney shared a picture with none other than veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and called her his ‘first crush.’

Boney Kapoor who recently made his debut on Instagram is often seen sharing pictures with his friends and family with his fans. The picture with Sharmila Tagore seems to be taken recently that has left his fans guessing about his first crush. Fans were quick to react to the picture and wrote, “we thought actually it must be Sridevi ma'am, until we saw the pic.” Another user wrote, “ Nice click, your old dear crush.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Wah Ji Wah.”

Boney Kapoor drops a picture with his 'first crush'

Earlier, Boney had shared a picture with his wife Sridevi and informed that it was taken in Alaska in 1998. In the picture, the actor could be seen hand in hand with each other, smiling. Just two months ahead of the legendary actor's death anniversary, her husband Boney Kapoor took to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback picture of himself and his wife. The picture is seemingly Kapoor's "first" after getting married to Sridevi. The gorgeous picture of the couple was clicked in 1984 at Natraj Studios, as per the caption attached with the photo.

Meanwhile, Boney recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of his next with daughter Janhvi titled Milli. "It’s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn’t the only reason this film is so special to me- it’s been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema-like @mathukuttyxavier sir. Thank you and @noblebabuthomas for your guidance and patience. For reinstating my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard enough, however tough the journey is- it’s still the closest thing to magic. And it’s worth everything. I hope you guys feel the same way when you see the film! And I hope we make you proud papa thank you for this journey (sic),” she wote then.

IMAGE: Instagram/Boney.Kapoor