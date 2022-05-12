Boney Kapoor On Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood Can't Afford' Comment; 'If He Feels That Way...'

South superstar Mahesh Babu has been dominating headlines after he made a controversial remark, stating he doesn't want to waste time by switching to Bollywood. He further added that Bollywood cannot afford him, though soon after that his team clarified by releasing a press note that read, "Mahesh has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the films he has been working on till now. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places".

Now, one of the prominent names in the film industry, Boney Kapoor has reacted to Mahesh Babu's remark, saying, "I can't comment on this because I belong to both sides, Bollywood and South."

During a conversation with Indian Express, Boney Kapoor was asked about the statement made by Mahesh Babu. Reacting to it, the producer said that he cannot comment on this because he belongs to Bollywood as well as the South. He continued saying,

"I have done films in Tamil, and Telugu and soon will be doing a Malayalam and a Kanada film. So I am not the right person to comment on this. Also, Mahesh has the right to say whatever he feels and he probably feels the Hindi film industry may not be able to afford him."

Boney said that Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor may have his own reasons to make such a comment, adding, "To each is his own opinion who are we to comment? I am the last person to comment on this. If he feels that way, it is good for him."

Mahesh Babu on the professional front

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is basking in the success of his latest released film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Helmed by Parasuram, the movie is bankrolled jointly under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Mahesh Babu Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus. His upcoming project includes Major which is an Indian biographical-action film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, and A+S Movies.

