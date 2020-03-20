Boney Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Tribute To The Late PK Banerjee

The passing away of the legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee has left the entire sports industry and his fans in shock. As per reports, PK Banerjee passed away at the age of 83 on Friday, March 20, 2020.

Many fans and celebrities are sharing heartfelt messages and fond memories with PK Banerjee on their social media handle. Popular Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor also took to Twitter to share his heartfelt condolences to PK Banerjee with a throwback picture.

Boney Kapoor recently shared a picture of PK Banerjee along with the cast and crew of his film, Maidaan. In the picture, one can see the legendary football player sitting on his wheelchair in a bright yellow collared t-shirt and track pants and on his right is Ajay Devgn, lead actor of the film, in a coach suit. All seem to be very happy meeting the legend as they can be seen all smiles in the picture.

Along with the picture, Boney Kapoor also wrote saying that he has huge respect for PK Banerjee as he took the Indian football to great heights, where no one could ever dream of getting there. Check out the picture below.

To the man with the golden kick - You took Indian #Football to the heights where even our dreams could not have. Deep respect. #RIP#Legend#PKBanerjee#Maidaan pic.twitter.com/vfBUE7XJz4 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) March 20, 2020

PK Banerjee passes away

According to reports, PK Banerjee was known as “The man with a golden kick". The legendary Indian footballer was a two-timer Olympic champion. It was stated that the PK Banerjee was suffering from sepsis and several-organ failure due to pneumonia. Reports, also suggested that he was suffering through several problems such as heart problems, Parkinson’s disease, and dementia. It was also reported that over the past two weeks, PK Banerjee was kept on the ventilator.

