Sachin Tendulkar Hails Late PK Banerjee's Positivity; Shares Fond Memories, Ganguly In Tow

ICC Hall of Famer & former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid his last respects to the late football legend PK Banerjee, who passed away on Friday at the age of 83 years. The Asian Games gold medallist was suffering from Sepsis and multi-organ failure due to pneumonia on a background of Parkinson's disease, dementia, and heart problems. He was on ventilator support in the intensive care unit for more than two weeks now. He was hospitalized on February 7. Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar revealed that he had shared some fond moments with PK Banerjee in the past and was thankful for witnessing his optimistic vibe.

Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to PK Banerjee

Heartfelt condolences on the passing of the great Indian footballer PK Banerjee!



Have fond memories of meeting him on a few occasions and the positivity he spread.



May his soul Rest In Peace!🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NqXO2A91wc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 20, 2020

Banerjee is survived by daughters Paula and Purna, who are renowned academicians, and younger brother Prasun Banerjee, who is a sitting Trinamool Congress MP. The 1962 Asian Games gold-medallist, whose best days as a striker coincided with Indian football's golden era, was suffering from respiratory problems due to pneumonia. He also had an underlying history of Parkinson's disease, dementia and heart problem. He was on life support at a hospital here since March 2 and breathed his last at 12:40 pm, according to a family member. Born on June 23, 1936 in Moynaguri on the outskirts of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, Banerjee's family relocated to his uncle's place in Jamshedpur before partition. He scored 65 international goals in 84 appearances for the national team.

Besides winning the gold medal at the Jakarta Asian Games in 1992, Banerjee led India in the 1960 Rome Olympics, where he scored the equaliser against a formidable French team in a 1-1 draw. Before that, Banerjee represented India in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and played a key role in their 4-2 win over Australia in the quarterfinals. Banerjee's contribution to Indian football was duly recognised by the world governing body FIFA that awarded him the Centennial Order of Merit in 2004.

