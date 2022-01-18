Boney Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic Of Sridevi With His Name Written On Back; Fans React

Boney Kapoor joined the world of social media in November 2021 when he launched his Instagram account. He often shares throwback pictures with Sridevi on social media. This time, Boney has remembered his beloved wife by sharing a picture from the duo's Durga Pooja in Lucknow.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the film producer Boney Kapoor shared a throwback picture of Sridevi in which she looks adorable in a traditional white saree. The picture features the late actor decked up all sindoor, with Boney written on her back. Boney captioned the post, "In Lucknow celebrating one of the festivities of Durga Puja at Sahara Sahar in the year 2012." Fans have been showering love on the post with lovely comments.

Fans pour love on Boney Kapoor's latest Instagram post

A fan commented, "Roop ki rani", another wrote, "Miss her 🥺💔". Others commented, "Miss her 🥺💔", "But sir who wrote your name there...❤️ just curious", "I love Durga puja festival ❤️ DP", "It is still hard to believe that she is not there anymore", "Very Cute my Boney Uncle", "Don't no, but death of her made me raised voice, her death not by coincident, lots q within my heart", "I hope I'll can bring justice for her", "Goddess ❤️💕🥺".

Earlier also, Boney Kapoor took to his newly-launched Instagram account and shared a glimpse into his life with his late wife and actor Sridevi. The picture saw the duo enjoying an ice cream, and Boney Kapoor revealed that they both 'had a sweet tooth'. He wrote, "We both had a sweet tooth, she had control of how much to have and me no control 😌" Some fans even dropped red hearts on the picture. Sridevi breathed her last in February 2018 at the age of 54 and shocked her family, fans and the film fraternity.

He earlier posted a few glimpses into the couple's trip to Alaska in 1998. The duo was seen hugging each other as they protected themselves from the cold and donned warm clothes. The pictures received heaps of love from fans and followers online, who took to the comments section and showered Kapoor with positivity. Boney Kapoor also often shared pictures of Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and other members of the family.

Image: Instagram/@boney.kapoor