'Brahmastra': Ayan Mukerij Shares 'Flashes Of Time' With Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt On Sets

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to creating hype around his superhero trilogy Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Although the film had a rocky start after being postponed a few times owing to the pandemic, netizens have shown keen interest in the forthcoming movie. After sharing multiple pictures from the sets with his cast and team, director Ayan has treated fans with another set of pictures to fuel the anticipation for Brahmastra.

Ayan Mukerji's 'flashes of time' on Brahmastra sets

Taking to his Instagram on November 1, the 38-year-old director shared multiple pictures from the elaborate sets of Brahmastra. Fans got a closer look at Ranbir and Alia's look in the film along with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan looking bruised and battered in one picture. In one picture, the filmmaker is seen discussing with his main leads.

Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is also seen engaged in a deep conversation with Mukerji in a candid click. One of the pictures shared a glimpse into the huge sets and props created for the ambitious project. Ayan shared the pictures with the caption, ''Flashes of Time (2)! 💥💥 #steppingoutofacocoon #thetimefeelsright #brahmastra''.

More on Brahmastra

This is not the first time that the director has shared a glimpse into the making of his upcoming magnum opus. A look at his social media feed is enough for fans to get an idea of his commitment to the film as he shared several BTS videos and pictures with the team and cast of Brahmastra. The first of 'Flashes of time' saga was posted two days ago which marked the director's first post since May 14, 2019.

From the idea behind the film to actually bringing the concept to life, the director who has movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Wake Up Sid to his credit, shared all the details of the movie on his social media. The film will also mark as Ayan Mukerji's third movie with actor Ranbir Kapoor as a director.

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in the lead role.

(Image: Instagram/@ayan_mukerji)