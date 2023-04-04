Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji Shares Important Update About Trilogy

Ayan Mukerji revealed an exciting update about Brahmastra franchise. The film was envisioned as a trilogy and now, he shared that the part 2 and 3 of the film will be shot together and released closer to each other. Brahmāstra Part Two: Dev and Brahmāstra Part: Three are set to hit the big screen in December 2026 and 2027 respectively,as per the announcement.

Ayan shared the post on Instagram with the caption, "The Next Phase." The post read, "The Time has come - for some updates on the Brahmastra Trilogy, the Astraverse, and my Life! After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One... I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three - which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One!."

Ayan Mukerji is working on Brahmastra sequels scripts

Ayan Mukerji further wrote, "I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three! And... I have decided that we are going to make the two films ... Together! Allowing them to also release closer together! I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today!"

He added in his note, "I also have another piece of news to share... The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently - a very special movie - to step into and direct! What the movie is... More on that when the time is right. An opportunity that challenges me and teribly excites me... one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up!! Opening myself up to all the positive energies in this universe so I can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to be - Indian Cinema!"



Brahmastra: Part 1 featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles as Shiva and Isha respectively. In the upcoming parts, more actors will join the cast.