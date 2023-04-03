Ranbir Kapoor's Beard Look From Sets Of Animal In London Goes Viral

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in set photos from his upcoming film Animal. The star was seen on the set posing with several fans, smiling alongside them for the pictures. The images from Ranbir’s Animal set in London have been making rounds on social media.

In the pictures, Ranbir can be seen smiling as he rocks a beard and a cap over his head. He can be seen in a black pair of trousers and a black sports jacket over it. He contrasted the look with a V-neck white T-shirt. Check out the pictures below:

Ranbir Kapoor calls Animal a shocking experience

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor recently opened up about the film, and said that working on it “shook him up.” He told PTI that he plays an ‘Alpha’ character in Animal, which is completely outside of his comfort zone. He said that the audience doesn’t anticipate the kind of actions he will be seen performing in the film. Ranbir Kapoor added that it’s crucial for him to go through challenging experiences throughout his career.

“As an actor, such challenges are important as it really shook me up,” said the Tamaasha actor. He added, “It made me work hard, and realise how inadequate I’m and how much I needed to work to reach a certain level."

More about Animal

Animal comes from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who garnered fame for Kabir Singh, which starred Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. The first look for Animal made waves on 31 December 2022 and left fans impressed by the actor’s unconventionally rowdy disposition. Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna, The Night Manager star Anil Kapoor and Bicchu star Bobby Deol also appear in key roles in the Sandeep Reddy film. Animal is slated for an 11 August release.