'Brahmastra': Nagarjuna Talks About 'special' Project; Heaps Praise On 'firecracker' Alia

After piquing fans' curiosity, the Brahmastra team finally unveiled the film's teaser in Vishakapatnam. The event was attended by director Ayan Mukerji, SS Rajamouli and Ranbir Kapoor, while superstar Nagarjuna graced the occasion virtually. In a video message played during the teaser release event, Nagarjuna shed light on the 'special project' which took three years of hard work to come to fruition.

He also revealed that Brahmastra is all the more special to him because of Amitabh Bachchan. He mentioned, "I really like him. It is an honour to be part of this film along with him. I love the moments I have spent with him." He went on to heap praises on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, calling the latter a small ‘firecracker’.

Nagarjuna talks about his 'special project' Brahmastra

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor's acting prowess, Nagarjuna mentioned, "When it comes to his films, be it Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Wake Up Sid or Sanju, it is unbelievable that the same person has played all these characters." He called Kapoor one of the 'most humble' people he has crossed paths with. Further calling Alia a 'firecracker', Nagarjuna said," the script she chooses, she lives it completely."

Alia, who was also absent from the event, dropped the teaser on social media and wrote, "In just 100 days, BRAHMASTRA: Part One will be all yours." She further revealed that the trailer is going to be out on June 15. Meanwhile, the teaser revealed the first look of the ensemble cast, which also includes Mouni Roy. Take a look.

The film's description on YouTube reads - "BRAHMĀSTRA- the Trilogy, is a 3-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe – the Astraverse. It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles."

The film also marks the newlyweds Ranbir and Alia's first on-screen outing. It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

