Brahmastra Release Date Announced In A Funny Video Shot By Ranbir Kapoor's 'GF' Alia Bhatt

The cinematic magnum opus of 2020, Brahmāstra: Part One is all set to release on 4th December 2020 in 5 Indian languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam). Produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, and directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to share the news and also wrote that Ayan Mukerji is 'not allowed to change it now'. In a hilarious video shared by Alia Bhatt on Instagram, Ranbir Kapoor is seen complaining to Ayan that he is tired of waiting for the movie to release and requests him to just announce the release date.

Ranbir says, "I have become a butt of joke. Everyone says if you want to delay a film, cast Ranbir in it."

Ayan then responds to him by pointing at Amitabh Bachchan and says, "Amit ji please tell Ranbir to chill." To this, Ranbir replies, "You are chilling for two years. Even my parents are asking now if I am even acting in this film or just running behind the football and girl." Ayan instantly says, "Tell your GF to stop recording. She's always recording something." Alia doesn't deny it and backs Ranbir, "Ayan, he's right though."

The unanimous reaction from all the fans and celebrities on Alia's video was 'Finally, there's a date'!

Watch the video:

In April 2019, Ayan Mukerji announced that he has decided to postpone the release of his passion project "Brahmastra" as he did not want to compromise on the technical aspects of the film. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was earlier set to release in December 2019, but later the makers pushed it to summer 2020.

"'Brahmastra' is a dream that began for me in 2011...That dream is about creating a movie that offers our country something that's really... new and amazing and next level..in terms of story, characters and emotion, always... but also in terms of visual and visual effects.... In the past week, I have learnt that all the teams working on the movie, led by my VFX teams, need more time in order to get the VFX right, to get the sound and music right, and eventually to get the film right," Ayan said in a statement posted on his social media accounts.

The director said, with "Brahmastra", he is working towards creating the best possible movie experience for the audience. "I believe that the extra time going into making the movie is essential to achieve the dream of 'Brahmastra', and I really hope that we make up for the delay by giving our movie-loving country something they can really love and feel proud of... Back to film work then. So much to do," he said.

