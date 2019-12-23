Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone To Star In Second Part Of 'Brahmastra' trilogy?

Brahmastra has been one of the highly anticipated movies of 2020 as it features actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead for director Ayan Mukherjee's ambitious fantasy action project. The film was originally expected to have a Christmas 2019 release which had then been postponed to summer 2020 due to the heavy computer-generated graphics work in the post-production of the movie. According to sources, the release schedule for Brahmastra has been pushed once again as the movie is now expected to hit the theatres in the last quarter of 2020.

Recently, according to media reports, the power couple Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone are roped in for the second part of Brahmastra trilogy. The leading media portal states that the duo has in fact given a nod to this second part of the Dharma fiction movie. The two had reportedly rejected three films that needed them to share the screen space. After denying to be a part of the other three and saying yes to this one, definitely makes the audience curious about the magnanimity of the project. The Bajirao Mastani actors have not yet confirmed or the news though.

DeepVeer has already shared the screen in three-period drama films Goliyon Ki Rasleela-Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, all directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. They will soon share the silver screen in Kabir Khan's sports drama titled '83. While Ranveer will portray the character of well-known cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will portray the role of his wife Romi Bhatia. While audiences have already seen the impeccable chemistry of Ranveer-Deepika in the past few films, fans are curious to see more of the duo's iconic chemistry in the fantasy drama.

More about the movie:

Brahmastra is directed by the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fame director Ayan Mukherjee and has actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The story of the film revolves around the most powerful weapon of God called Brahmastra, which is broken and hidden in different parts of India. The film is currently in the last leg of its shoot with Ranbir, Alia and Big B filming in Manali for the climax scenes. Bollywood fans have been eagerly looking forward to the release of Brahmastra as it is the real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first feature film together.

