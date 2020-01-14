Alia Bhatt Fan's Question Over Gangubai Kathiawadi's Motion Logo Breaks The Internet

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a preview video of Gangubai Kathiawadi. But the moment this announcement was made, one fan tweeted a funny suggestion to Alia Bhatt after this first look video was released.

The fan seemed to be a die-hard fan of Ranbir Kapoor who wanted some new updates regarding Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra and Ranbir Kapoor's second film Shamshera.

Alia Bhatt's fan demands Brahmastra update

Alia Bhatt is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. Since her debut in Student of the Year, she never had to look back. The Gully Boy actor knows how to captivate her audience with each of her characters. The actor was last in the movie Kalank alongside Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt.

Also read | Alia Bhatt Reveals The Logo Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Now, Alia Bhatt is prepping for the release of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia Bhat took to Instagram and shared a video of the title of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The video also reveals that the first look of the film will be revealed on January 15, 2020. Check out the video here.

The moment Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions released this video and fans of Alia Bhatt immediately started responding. Fans shared their excitement regarding the film and its first look that will soon be revealed. But one tweet regarding this first look caught some attention.

My girl’s going to kill it! All the best @aliaa08 ♥️ #GangubaiKathiawadi — Darshit (@RanveersBhai) January 14, 2020

Aaliya is working with one of the biggest directors right now SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI & S. S. RAJAMOULI defining period of her career couldn't believe this is the same girl who start her career with SOTY. Talent and hard work never goes wasted. #GangubaiKathiawadi — Jayash Joshi (@JayashJoshi4) January 14, 2020

Also read | Alia Bhatt Will Not Be Doing THIS In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Next 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

This tweet was directly addressed to Alia Bhatt. The Twitter user called Alia Bhatt “Bhabhi” (sister-in-law) and asked for an update regarding Brahmastra. This Twitter user seemed to be a fan of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia’s boyfriend. But this tweet does not come as a suprise as fans of the Rockstar actor had #WemissyouRanbir trending on Twitter a few days back. Check out this tweet here.

Excited bhabhi Brahmastra ka update bataoo — RANBIR KAPOOR (@Asifsha18063092) January 14, 2020

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions and will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself. The film is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali. The movie is set to follow Gangubai’s journey in the way it has been portrayed in journalist Hussain Zaidi’s book Queens of Mumbai.

Also read | Alia Bhatt Learns Cuss Words For 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'; Reveals Her Character's Details

Also read | Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Starring Alia Bhatt Hits The Floors

Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.